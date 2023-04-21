Kyrgyz Republic to Host Central Asian Youth Forum in August

ASTANA – The Kyrgyz Republic will host the Central Asian Youth Forum in August, announced the Chairman of the country’s Youth Congress, Askar Shaikiddinov, during the Central Asian regional conference in Tashkent, reported Kyrgyz news agency Kabar on April 15.

Shaikiddinov described it as an essential platform for developing diplomatic and friendly cooperation among young people of Central Asian countries.

In his view, descendants and youth from Central Asia that have lived in peace for generations continue to work closely in various fields because of the similar mentalities, customs, traditions, culture, language, and history.

“These ties and public diplomacy serve as a bridge to strengthen the connection, friendship, and solidarity among Central Asian youth. Paying attention to the young generation and the widespread use of its capabilities is an important aspect of the work of public diplomacy,” he said.

Shaikiddinov also emphasized the importance of close cooperation and exchange of best practices in education, IT technologies, entrepreneurship, volunteering, and ecology to enhance the knowledge and abilities of the Central Asian youth.

“It is vital to strengthen our regional cooperation to protect young people from many challenges in the world, such as drugs and radical religious movements that can have a detrimental impact on their lives,” said Shaikiddinov.