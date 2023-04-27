Kyrgyz Language and Cultural Center Opens at Gumilyov Eurasian National University

ASTANA – Kyrgyz Language and Culture center opened on April 24 at Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) to expand cooperation and strengthen the academic partnership between the Kazakhstana and the Kyrgyz Republic, reported the university’s press service. The center will provide training in linguistic and literary areas and implement a dual-diploma program together with Osh State University (OshSU).

The ceremony was attended by ENU Rector, Professor Yerlan Sydykov, OshSU Rector Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeev, as well as university staff and students.

“This center determines the huge role of education and science in the development of cooperation and mutual understanding between our countries. It is an important step in expanding scientific and academic collaboration,” said Sydykov.

More than 200 Kyrgyz students have been studying at ENU since 2019, while ENU opened its branch at OshSU last year with over 30 students there studying the Kazakh language and culture.

“Cooperation between our universities contributes to the development of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, as education is a vital bridge between two states,” said Kozhobekov.

ENU cooperates with 16 universities in the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of academic mobility, a dual-diploma program, and the teaching experience exchange program.