Kazakhstan’s Maritime Academy Marks 10th Anniversary, Seeks to Enhance Professional Development

ASTANA – The Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) hosted an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Kazakhstan Maritime Academy (KMA) in Almaty on April 7, reported the university’s press service.

In ten years, 124 students working on ships and in coastal positions graduated from the academy, half working in Panama and worldwide.

In 2021, the International Maritime Organization included Kazakhstan in the White List, thereby ensuring the recognition of professional diplomas of Kazakh seafarers by the international community and allowing them to work in all state parties to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

According to KMA Dean Ramil Biktashev, KMA admits only 25–30 cadets yearly, training specialists according to international standards.

“We train navigators and ship mechanics. According to the convention, the KMA provides cadets with 365 days of practice at sea,” said Biktashev.

Tengizchevroil (TCO) and North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) were among the first to support opening the academy in Kazakhstan. According to General Manager of TCO Marketing and Transportation Laurie Sasko, KMA is the only academy that accepts women in the maritime industry.

“KMA is a national educational program. Back in 2009, when we supported the maritime industry development in Kazakhstan, we understood that Kazakhstan is a country rich in resources and people. The key to success, in this case, is transporting its raw materials to the world. In 2012, some 30 percent of KMA students were women. This is a huge pride and achievement for TCO,” Sasko said.

Various marine laboratories, simulators, international maritime practice, and qualified teachers trained in Germany, the Netherlands, Oman, and the United States allow the KMA programs to complete the international audit procedure annually.

Following the meeting, KBTU and Kazmortransflot signed a memorandum of cooperation on the development of education. The memorandum implies improvement of personnel training, strengthening of practical training, and joint research and implementation of their results in the company’s activities.

This year, KMA also signed a memorandum with the Indian TMC Shipping company.

The event gathered representatives of large Kazakh ventures such as TCO, Kazmortransflot (KMTF) shipping company, Caspian Offshore Construction (COC) marine company, NCOC, as well as foreign companies such as Chevron, STC International, Mercy Ships, Saab Maritime Traffic Management, Staff Center Group, and academy graduates.