Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Sign Export Agreements Worth $900,000 in Tashkent

ASTANA – Kazakh and Uzbek business leaders signed export agreements worth $900,000 during the fifth meeting of the Uzbek-Kazakh Business Council, held on April 26 in Tashkent, the press service of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) reported.

The sides addressed cooperation in various sectors, including construction and textile industries.

Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Turkistan Region Assylkhan Ibadullayev told meeting participants about the region’s investment opportunities. In 2022, the trade turnover between the countries reached $4.9 billion.

“We are in close trade and economic relations with Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan primarily exports wheat, smartphones, cars, flour, and cattle meat, and imports car parts, concentrates, fertilizers, fruits, and vegetables,” said Ibadullayev.

Entrepreneurs of both countries addressed logistical barriers, expressing dissatisfaction with the high tariffs and bureaucracy. Ibadullayev focused on the agro-industrial complex, food supplies, industry, tourism, renewable energy, and niche projects in the region.

He offered the Uzbek counterparts projects for constructing a full-cycle meat processing plant, a plant for the deep processing of poultry meat, a sugar factory, a greenhouse complex, a juice production plant, a plant for processing gourds, a furniture production workshop, and other projects.

“Kazakhstan is ready to support obtaining the necessary land, providing raw materials, and promoting products abroad and elsewhere. We are glad to cooperate and expect a fruitful result from both sides,” Ibadullayev said.