Kazakhstan, Türkiye to Launch Gold Exploration Project

ASTANA – Tau-Ken Samruk national mining company and Turkish D Mineral plan to launch a joint gold exploration project in Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh company’s press service on April 11.

Tau-Ken Samruk Chair Bakyt Chirchikbayev, D Mineral Deputy Chair Ilkhan Poyraz, and Kazakh Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Iran Sharkhan signed an agreement on the main terms of the deal on April 11.

The companies plan to create a joint venture after identifying promising areas in terms of geological exploration. The joint venture will focus on gold exploration. The Turkish side will finance the works.

Poyraz said D Mineral is aimed at diversified long-term cooperation with Kazakh companies. Based in Ankara, D Mineral exploration and operation company has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, with the main activities focusing on iron ore and copper mining.

Tau-Ken Samruk, a subsidiary of the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, implements projects in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of solid minerals. The company develops and implements high-tech and efficient technologies in the mining and metallurgical industry.