Kazakhstan to Restore Social Facilities Damaged by Earthquake in Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will help Türkiye to restore social facilities that were destroyed following the Feb. 6 devastating earthquake, said Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, during an April 27 working visit to Ankara, reported the Mazhilis press service.

Koshanov took part in the opening ceremony of the Kazakh-Turkish Friendship Park dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Türkiye. He noted that the park symbolizes excellent friendship and cooperation between the two fraternal nations, connected by common roots, culture, and history. He said both countries enjoy an expanded strategic partnership, continuously developing in all areas.

“Kazakhs have a proverb, ‘a tree is strong because of its roots, a man is strong because of his friends.’ We highly value our strong relationship with Türkiye. We are confident that this park will become a wonderful place for recreation for residents and guests of Ankara,” he said.

During a meeting with Mustafa Sentop, chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Koshanov emphasized the special role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in developing bilateral relations.

The parties signed a protocol on cooperation between the Mazhilis and the Grand National Assembly.

On April 28, Koshanov will participate in the 12th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).