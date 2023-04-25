Kazakhstan, South Korea Sign Trilateral Memorandum to Boost Tourism

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism national company and the Korea Tourism Organization signed a trilateral memorandum to expand cooperation in the tourism sector, Air Astana’s press service reported on April 24.

The participants committed to expanding Kazakh-Korean cooperation in tourism and increasing the tourist flow to both countries. The key conditions to achieve these goals are in place, including a visa-free regime between the countries and direct flights between Almaty and Seoul.

According to Air Astana Vice President for Marketing and Sales Adel Dauletbek, the Kazakh national carrier transported over 75,000 passengers between Kazakhstan and South Korea last year and more than 20,000 passengers in the first three months of 2023.

Air Astana operates flights from Almaty to Seoul six times weekly on Boeing 767.

“Tourists from South Korea traveling to countries in our region in transit via Almaty often use the Stopover Holidays program that offers a short stay in Kazakhstan and the opportunity to see two countries at once in one trip,” said Dauletbek.

South Korean tourists prefer golf tourism in Kazakhstan, while Kazakh tourists often choose South Korea for health travel.

The Korean government declared 2023-2024 the Visit Korea Year, said Korea Tourism Organization CEO Kim Jang-sil, stressing that the country attracts travelers as a medical tourism destination.