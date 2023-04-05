Kazakhstan Sees Record Growth in Domestic Tourism in 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan observed a record growth in domestic tourism demand in 2022, following the country’s efforts to support the tourism sector, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on April 4.

The number of domestic tourists grew by 20 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year reaching 8.6 million people.

“The number of recreation facilities has increased to 284 units and reached 4,000 last year. The one-time capacity has increased to 10,000 units exceeding 203,000 beds,” said the report.

According to the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the Kids Go Free program, launched two years ago, provides children with free flights across Kazakhstan. Approximately 700 families used this program last year, allowing 1,500 children to see other regions of the country for free. The ministry also plans to introduce a tourist cashback for citizens traveling within the country.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has initiated several state support measures to accelerate tourism development. Domestic tourism became attractive to entrepreneurs, who can rely on partial compensation for business expenses for constructing tourist facilities and purchasing equipment.