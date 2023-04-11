Kazakhstan Seeks to Cooperate with Netflix and Promote Its Movies

By Staff Report in Culture on 11 April 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is seeking to cooperate with the Netflix streaming service to promote domestic movies on the platform, announced Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali on his Facebook page on April 10 after he met with Alexander Long, regional director for Public Policy at Netflix’s Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Darkhan Kydyrali(R) met with Alexander Long(L) to address cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and Netflix on April 10. Photo credit: Darkhan Kydyrali’s Facebook page.

“Given the company’s huge potential, I expressed interest in establishing a partnership. We intend to stream Kazakh movies on Netflix in the future,” Kydyrali wrote.

During the meeting, Kydyrali spoke about the production of domestic series, the quality and level of which increased significantly in recent years.

Photo credit: Darkhan Kydyrali’s Facebook page.

“Kazakhstan is seeing a growing demand for domestic movies and content. Moreover, Kazakh films are sold abroad. The ministry will continue promoting the Kazakh series internationally,” Kydyrali wrote.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services, with 231 million subscriptions in over 190 countries. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »