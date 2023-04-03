Kazakhstan Holds First National Awards to Recognize Excellence in TV Series Industry

ASTANA – Kazakhstan held its first-ever national Nauryz awards on March 31, organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development, to recognize excellence in the TV series industry, reported the ministry’s press service.

Darkhan Kydyrali, Acting Minister of Information and Social Development, said the awards are intended to enhance the standard of domestic TV series.

“Nauryz symbolizes renewal, rejuvenation, and prosperity. We believe these awards, traditionally held at the start of the year, will help domestic TV series reach new heights. The country’s creative industry and series production have been flourishing in recent years. The President of Kazakhstan has prioritized the growth of this sphere,” Kydyrali said.

“Mirzhakyp. Oyan, Kazakh!” (Myrzhakyp, Wake Up, Kazakh), produced by Qazaqstan TV channel, was recognized as the winner in the best historical series category.

“Akzhauyn” (White Snow), also produced by Qazaqstan TV, won the best drama series nomination.

“Kelinzhan” (Daughter-in-law), produced by Khabar TV, won the best comedy series award.

“Serjan Bratan” (Serjan, my brother) by Salem Social Media was chosen as the best web series.

Dulyga Akmolda, who played in the “Serjan Bratan” series, was recognized as the best actor. Janelle Sergazina won the best actress nomination for her role in the “Nanny” series.

Rustem Zhanyamanov won the best supporting actor nomination for his role in “Kelinzhan.”

Kamaliya Baiteleuova received the best supporting actress award for her role in “Aq Pen Qara” (White and Black).

Yerlan Nurmukhambetov received the best director award for his work in “Kanysh. Kazyna” (Kanysh. Treasure).

The best screenplay award went to Bekzat Myrzakhmetova for her work in “Mystan” (Witch), produced by Salem Social Media.

Bagdat Argynov won the best cinematographer award for his work in “SHEKER” (Sugar), “Serjan Bratan,” and “5:32,” all produced by Salem Social Media.

Rakhimzhan Yahyarov won the best editing nomination for his work in “Aq Pen Qara.” SHEKER won the Best Soundtrack nomination.

The jury also named “Patrul” (Patrol) the most outstanding commercial series. It was distributed abroad.

The first domestic TV series, “Perekrestok” (Crossroads) received the Nauryz Award trophy for the highest achievements in TV series creation and a cash prize of one million tenge ($2,198).

The award ceremony was attended by Askhat Oralov, Acting Minister of Culture and Sports, media managers, and representatives of the media sphere from Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.