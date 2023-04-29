Kazakhstan Discusses Children’s Rights with TikTok

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has started discussions with TikTok social media platform to prevent harmful content and the use of the app by children under 13, said Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali at the Qazaq Forum of Kazakh-language content creators on April 28, reported Kazinform.

According to Kydyrali, the country has agreements with Meta, TikTok, Google, Mail.Ru, and LinkedIn. Kazakhstan assists big tech companies in opening representative offices, obtaining registration, and translating interfaces into the Kazakh language.

“TikTok opened a regional office in the country and translated its interface into Kazakh. The ministry also has an agreement to update the interface of Facebook,” he said.

The share of Kazakh content in the media has increased in recent years. Given the latest trends in the world, Kazakhstan intends to enhance the development of new digital media and the creative industry.

“The share of the Kazakh language on TV channels reached 77 percent, in print media – 85 percent, online – 87 percent,” Kydyrali said.

According to the minister, the number of advertisements in the Kazakh media is growing in the media market. There is also an increase of promotional articles on Kazakh resources.

“It is very important to set up online advertising in the Kazakh language, as well as an interface on social networks, advertising algorithms, and a monetization system in our language,” he noted.

The participants of the forum addressed new trends in the Kazakh media, ways of generating income through content, promoting YouTube and podcast channels, and other topics.