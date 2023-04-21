Kazakhstan Celebrates Eid al-Fitr as Holy Month of Ramadan Ends

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 21 April 2023

ASTANA – At the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Muslims in Kazakhstan and worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, also known as Eid or Oraza Ait. 

Photo credit: inews.co.uk.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh citizens on this long-awaited holiday for worshippers who fasted over the past month. He emphasized the holiday helps strengthen the nation’s unity and solidarity. 

“Islam is a religion that proclaims the ideas of morality, goodness, and peace. These fundamental principles are strongly ingrained in the traditions and practices of our people, who care about the country’s well-being and success. They are shared by all our citizens who live in harmony and concord under one ‘shanyrak’ (a symbol of a Kazakh traditional felt house),” noted the President.

Ramadan, the holiest month of spiritual renewal and purification for Muslims, began at sundown on March 22 and ended at sundown on April 21.


