Kazakh Wrestlers Claim Seven Gold Medals at Asian Wrestling Championship

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team won seven gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship hosted in Astana on April 9-14, announced Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov on his Facebook page on April 15. Some 331 athletes from 22 countries participated in the competition.

Kazakhstan secured first place in team rankings in freestyle wrestling with four golds claimed by Sanzhar Doszhan (70 kilograms), Darkhan Yessengali (74 kilograms), Bolat Sakayev (79 kilograms), and Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kilograms). Rizabek Aitmukhan (92 kilograms) and Yusup Batyrmurzayev (125 kilograms) won silver medals, and Rakhat Kalzhan (57 kilograms) won bronze.

Zhamilya Bakbergenova (72 kilograms) and Elmira Syzdykova (76 kilograms) showed incredible performances in women’s wrestling, bringing two gold medals to Kazakhstan’s team that finished fourth with another three bronze medals secured by Marina Sedneva (55 kilograms), Nilufar Raimova (57 kilograms) and Yelena Shalygina (68 kilograms).

Ibragim Magomadov became the first Asian champion from Kazakhstan who won gold in the 72-kilogram weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Dias Kalen (82 kilograms) and Nursultan Tursynov (87 kilograms) claimed two silver medals. Amangali Bekbolatov (55 kilograms), Mukhamedali Mamyrbek (63 kilograms), Almat Kebispayev (67 kilograms), Olzhas Syrlybay (97 kilograms), and Alimkhan Syzdykov (130 kilograms) secured bronze medals, bringing the national Greco-Roman wrestling team to the third place.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the athletes on their excellent results and triumphant performances, expressing his confidence that they will keep reaching new achievements.

“You have shown a true fighting spirit and defended the honor of the country. Your dedication, skill, and will to win, which you demonstrated throughout the competition, have become an undeniable gift for all Kazakh fans. Your amazing achievements will surely inspire the next generation to take up sports. The state provides comprehensive support for the development of the national school of wrestling. The bright evidence of that is the brilliant results of our wrestlers at the most prestigious sports competitions,” said the President.