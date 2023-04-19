Kazakh Students Win NASA Space Settlement Contest

ASTANA – The Aenoica scientific project, developed by Almaty school students Ramazan Amre and Symbat Barsagazy, won the NASA Space Settlement Contest, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Education on April 13.

The scientific project of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools students became the best among 30,000 applications of young scientists. According to the tutor Raiymbek Abilbek, the project aims at fostering new technologies.

“We have created a space station to settle 300,000 people and ensure a life support system using quantum communications and technologically advanced agriculture. I am thrilled that the project was successful,” Abilbek said.

The NASA Space Settlement Contest is an annual design competition for 7-12 grade students, sponsored by the NASA Ames Research Center and National Space Society (NSS).