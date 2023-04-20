Kazakh Scientists Launch Research Projects to Solve Economic Challenges

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has observed a twofold growth in scientific publications and research projects this year, Inbusiness reported. Most of the projects are intended to develop production and business.

A team of scientists from Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) has created 20 scientific projects.

ENU’s research budget almost doubled last year after the educational institute became a research university. With the available funding, the researchers began to enhance their scientific capabilities and improve infrastructure, strengthening ties with business and production. ENU has also established grants to promote the commercialization of ideas.

“We cannot build a large plant here. However, we do have a mini-production at the Nuclear Technology Park in Kurchatov. We have launched production of 3D printers, including 3D construction printers,” said ENU Provost Zhanna Kurmangaliyeva.

According to the scientists, these university projects intend to solve economic challenges. The nuclear technology park, the main instrument for commercializing the university’s scientific projects, produces at least 12 environmentally friendly products for energy, construction, agriculture, and medicine.

Radiation cross-linked superabsorbent hydrogel is one of the park’s unique developments. Owing to its structure, the powder retains moisture and increases yield, saving watering costs by almost half.

“One gram of this powder binds more than 300 grams of water. It retains moisture in the soil and nourishes the plants,” said Nuclear Technology Park Chair Alexander Borisenko.

The DC-60 heavy ion accelerator, located at the ENU engineering laboratory, is used in applied research studies. The laboratory scientists have recently developed compact track-etched membrane filters to purify more than 2,000 liters of water from open sources.

“The main challenge is that nuclear fuel does not burn out completely. Therefore, we are trying to create materials that would withstand such high radiation loads and temperatures that occur inside the reactor to increase the productivity of reactors and fuel burnup,” said ENU engineering laboratory researcher Dmitry Shlimas.

A special high-strength cement is another awe-inspiring development of Kazakh scientists. After developing lightweight concrete that does not transmit sound, they finally solved the problem of poor sound insulation in homes. According to the experts, construction companies have shown significant interest in this promising project.

“The economic efficiency is expected to reach 30-40 percent. Waste additives increase the soundproofing properties. This is the main feature of our project,” ENU researcher Assel Zheksembayeva said.

Some developments of Kazakh scientists are being introduced into production and are available on the Kazakh market. This year, the team of ENU scientists welcomed 86 postdoctoral students. For the second year in a row, more than 50 university scientists are undergoing training at the world’s leading scientific centers, gaining the best experience in technology.

The article was originally published in Inbusiness.kz.