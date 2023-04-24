Kazakh Schoolchildren Win Three Awards at FIRST World Championship in United States

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s robotics teams won three awards at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship in Houston, the United States, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Education on April 23.

The Adeptus Mechanicus team from Almaty received the Core Values ​​Award for high enthusiasm, a spirit of cooperation, and mutual respect in the youngest age category (6 to 10 years). Their project became one of the best innovative and technical developments.

The Play 4 Energy team from the Almaty-based LEAS Center of additional education won the Robot Design Award in the middle age category (10 to 16 years). They demonstrated excellent programming and engineering skills, creating a highly durable and efficient robot to perform complex tasks.

The AENTA team from the National School of Physics and Mathematics (FIZMAT) in Almaty was awarded a Motivate Award Finalist in the senior age category (12 to 18 years). The team promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) culture and implements the FIRST global robotics community’s principles in their school. They also hold free festivals and training, teaching the basics of robotics and programming.

“It was a challenging competition among 36,000 participants from 110 countries. We are proud that Kazakhstan’s children showed high results and received well-deserved awards. We believe that their vivid example will motivate all schoolchildren in the country,” said Aigul Karakulova, Head of the Laboratory of Pedagogical Excellence at the Daryn National Scientific and Practical Center.