Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays Official Visit to Moscow

ASTANA – Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a cooperation plan for 2023-2024 during the official visit of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to Russia at the invitation of Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov on April 11, reported the Kazakh ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, Nurtleu and Lavrov discussed the current state and prospects for Kazakh-Russian bilateral cooperation as part of integration organizations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Interregional and cross-border cooperation, trade, economic and investment cooperation, and implementation of joint projects were also on the agenda.

Nurtleu and Lavrov also discussed issues on the international and regional agenda, as well as preparations for upcoming high-level events.