Kazakh Energy Ministry Sets Price Cap on Petroleum

ASTANA – A retail price cap for petroleum products regulated by the government entered into force on April 12 following a decree by the Kazakh Energy Ministry, reported the ministry’s press service.

Fuel prices in Kazakhstan have remained the same since the autumn of 2021. That year, the average price for AI-92 petrol was 170 tenge ($0.38).

From now on, AI-92 and AI-93 gasoline will cost up to 205 tenge ($0.45) per liter, and diesel up to 295 tenge ($0.65) per liter.

“The establishment of new retail prices for some types of fuel is a forced measure linked to the need to reduce fuel price disparities with neighboring countries. This will reduce the outflow of petroleum products from the country and meet the growing demand of the domestic market,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, diesel prices will remain the same for farmers until the completion of spring fieldwork. Considering operators’ costs, the average diesel price in the country is 204 tenge ($0.45) per liter, which is 31 percent lower than the market price.

The regions have been provided with 419,000 tons of cheaper diesel fuel for spring fieldwork, 19,000 tons more than a year earlier. The approved volume will be shipped in due course. 77,100 out of 81,100 tons (95 percent) were sent in February, whereas 94,200 out of 102,200 tons (92.2 percent) will be provided in March.

The previously established differentiated prices for diesel fuel remain unchanged.

“Vehicle owners in Kazakhstan can buy 100 liters per day for 295 tenge ($0.65) per liter. With a vehicle registration certificate, the approved limit for trucks, specialized vehicles, and buses is 300 liters per day at the same cost. Other categories of citizens and those who buy diesel fuel above the specified limits can purchase for 450 tenge ($1) per liter,” added the ministry.