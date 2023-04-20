Kazakh Chess Players Lose to Team World at FIDE Women’s Chess Match, Claim Stunning Wins

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s team has lost to the team World at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) women’s teams match, a side event of the World Chess Championship in Astana, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation on April 20.

The three-day chess match between top women players from Kazakhstan and the world ended with a score of 55:73.

On the final day, however, Kazakhstan’s Meruert Kamalidenova, 17, celebrated a stunning win over four-time world champion Hou Yifan from China.

Kazakh chess player, Alua Nurmanova, scored 11 victories, including a match against the bronze medalist of the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship Savitha Shri B of India.

“The match results confirm the Kazakh team is one of the strongest in the world. Few people could claim better results against the world’s top players. We are truly proud of the Kazakh team, and I am sure their future achievements will significantly exceed all our expectations,” said Gulmira Dauletova, captain of Kazakhstan’s national team and executive director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The prize fund for the women’s teams match is $50,000.