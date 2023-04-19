Ian Nepomniachtchi Takes Lead Again After Seventh Game in World Chess Championship

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 19 April 2023

ASTANA – The seventh game of the World Chess Championship took a dramatic turn with China’s Ding Liren freezing under severe time pressure and losing to Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi on April 18, reported the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Photo credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage.

Playing with black pieces, Ding surprised his opponent with the French Defense, a move last used in a World Championship match 45 years ago.

However, Ding misplayed and resigned on the move 37 after almost four hours, giving Nepomniachtchi a 4:3 lead.

Five out of seven games in the match have ended with a decisive result, with two others ending in a draw. Nepomniachtchi and Ding have seven more games to play in this championship.

The eighth game will take place on April 20 in Astana.


