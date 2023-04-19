Ian Nepomniachtchi Takes Lead Again After Seventh Game in World Chess Championship

ASTANA – The seventh game of the World Chess Championship took a dramatic turn with China’s Ding Liren freezing under severe time pressure and losing to Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi on April 18, reported the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Playing with black pieces, Ding surprised his opponent with the French Defense, a move last used in a World Championship match 45 years ago.

However, Ding misplayed and resigned on the move 37 after almost four hours, giving Nepomniachtchi a 4:3 lead.

Five out of seven games in the match have ended with a decisive result, with two others ending in a draw. Nepomniachtchi and Ding have seven more games to play in this championship.

The eighth game will take place on April 20 in Astana.