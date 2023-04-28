Interethnic Harmony is Key to Building Nation, Says Kazakh State Counselor

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address at the 32nd Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) session demonstrated the fundamental importance of interethnic harmony and unity for building a nation, wrote State Counselor Erlan Karin on his Telegram channel following the April 27 plenary session of the APK.

Karin noted the key message of Tokayev’s address is the formation of national identity in a natural and historical way based on the socio-political, economic, and spiritual community.

The State Counselor quoted the President’s remarks that all citizens feel like an integral part of a large and united Kazakh nation, where each ethnic group makes its invaluable contribution to strengthening friendship, harmony, and concord.

Karin noted Tokayev’s reference to the country’s symbols of national identity, such as Kazakhstan’s turquoise passport, means all citizens are equal and protected by the state.

He also pointed out that the President mentioned Kazakhstan’s sky-blue flag, which, according to Tokayev, embodies the country’s independence and centuries-old statehood.