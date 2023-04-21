Ian Nepomniachtchi Stays Ahead in World Chess Championship After Draw with Ding Liren in Eighth Game

ASTANA – The eighth game of the World Chess Championship ended in a draw, with Ian Nepomniachtchi still in the lead with a 4.5:3.5 score against Ding Liren, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) reported on April 20.

At the start of the second part of the championship, Ding put his opponent in a losing position but made several missteps, squandering his colossal advantage to win.

The challengers agreed on a draw after four and a half hours of play and 45 moves.

The ninth round will take place on April 21 at 3 p.m. Astana time.

If the 14-game match ends in a tie, the players will compete in a four-game rapid playoff with a 25+10 time control.