Ian Nepomniachtchi Misses Winning Position After Defeat in Game 12 of World Chess Championship

ASTANA – With the last two games of the World Chess Championship remaining, the spectators are no closer to a verdict, as Ding Liren emerged victorious in game 12, equalizing his chances for the champion title with Ian Nepomniachtchi at 6:6, reported the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The ceremonial first move in game 12 was given to Dimash Kudaibergen, the world-famous Kazakh singer whose fame took off in China.

Ding and Nepomniachtchi came close to landing a decisive move during the match but acted fast, which led to missed chances from both sides. On the move 34, Nepomniachtchi had seemingly lost his nerve and played in haste, losing his position.

In a post-game interview, he said his game was a “big mess.” “To lose in a supposedly winning position is not the best thing to do. I decided to go for some forcing lines and met the consequences. At some point, the game was a big mess,” he said.

“My position at one moment looked like winning. But even if you are winning, you have to be precise till the end. And clearly, today, I wasn’t precise enough,” he added.

Ding, on the other hand, seemed to be keeping his composure. “Actually, I am not so nervous at this point. I needed to tell myself the game was very important, but I did not feel emotional,” he said.

Game 13 will take place on April 27 at 3 p.m. local time. It will be a penultimate game before the championship ends on May 1.