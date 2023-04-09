Here’s How Beautiful Kazakh Lake Balkhash Looks from Space (Video)

ASTANA — Russian cosmonaut and flight engineer of the International Space Station Oleg Artemyev surprised his followers on TikTok on April 3 with a new video from space of Lake Balkhash in southeastern Kazakhstan, reports Zakon.kz.

Lake Balkhash is one of the largest lakes in Asia and the 15th largest in the world.

“There’s beautiful Balkhash. There it is in all its glory. Let’s take a closer look at the shores. It is seen clearly. Oh, beauty,” the cosmonaut says in his video.

This is not the first time Artemyev captured Lake Balkhash from space. He previously published a video of the lake in August 2021.