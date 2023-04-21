Five Events to Enjoy Cultural Weekend in Astana

ASTANA — The weather in the capital keeps surprising people, who have been caught off guard by beskonak, a legend about extreme weather changes in the form of cold winds, snow or rain in the first half of April in the steppe. This weather should never stand in the way of a great weekend, and here’s a line-up of events in Astana picked up by The Astana Times.

“Romance of a Rosebud and a Moth” on April 21–22.

The ballet “Romance of a Rosebud and a Moth” is the last creation of the great choreographer Marius Petipa (1818 – 1910), which was never performed on stage in large theaters. More than a century later, the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography recreated this performance and presented it on stage at one of the best theaters of ballet.

“Romance of a Rosebud and a Moth” has become a hallmark of the Kazakh National Academy of Ballet.

Address: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Street. Tickets are available here.

Opening match of the Freedom QJ League between Astana and Ordabasy on April 22.

The first match of the Freedom QJ League is an important event in the football calendar in Kazakhstan. The league has caught the eye of all the football fans in the country. The event will feature popular singers and media figures. Football fans will also have an opportunity to participate in contests and win prizes.

Address: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Paleontology Hall on April 22–23.

The National Museum invites you to visit a new permanent hall dedicated to the diversity of the animal life in the prehistoric period of Kazakhstan, the evolution of vertebrate creatures and animals living in different geological epochs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Давай Сходим! Астана (@sxodim.astana)

It contains unique remains of ancient prehistoric animals such as skeletons of Tyrannosaurus, three-fingered hipparion horse, giant rhinoceros, mammoth and much more. All have been found by paleontologists in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Eurasian Book Fair on April 21–23.

Visitors are offered a diverse range of books, including for children, as well as art and educational literature from Kazakh and foreign publishers. There will also be an opportunity to get an autograph from famous writers.

There will be masterclasses on drawing on stones, making handmade bookmarks for books and reading books together with children.

Address: EXPO International Exhibition Center; 53/1, Mangilik El Avenue. The entrance is free.

Adyr-Aspan exhibition on April 22–30.

Adyr-Aspan is a group of five artists that started their work in 2011 and tried different genres of art. Their work is well-known and loved by the public of the capital. Adyr-Aspan’s art reflects on the topics of war, social upheaval, cultural heritage, native language and gender equality.

The exhibition is curated by Vladislav Sludsky, founder of the QazArt platform and co-founder of the Eurasian Cultural Alliance and member of the Forbes Kazakhstan 30 under 30 list.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.