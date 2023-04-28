Captivating Weekend Events in Astana to Bid Farewell to April

ASTANA — The last weekend of April is upon us, and the weather is finally getting warmer. The weekend will also be prolonged, as Monday May 1 is a public holiday to celebrate Unity Day. To mark the occasion, Astana is hosting interesting and exciting events that promise to entertain and captivate. The Astana Times presents a selection of the top events for you to enjoy the last days of April.

Run for Autism charity race on April 29

World Autism Awareness Day, established by a United Nations resolution in 2007, is marked annually on April 2. Professional athletes, amateur runners, public figures, children with special needs and parents will participate in this charity race.

Buying a ticket enters the contestant to participate in a raffle with valuable prizes. The money raised will be donated to support children with autism and other conditions as part of the project Every Child Deserves to Be in School.

To register, contact +7 (7172) 50 06 18.

Address: Astana Triathlon Park. More information is available here.

Concert dedicated to the work of Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs on April 29

This concert honors the great composers Akhmet Zhubanov and his daughter Gaziza Zhubanova. The concert will feature performances of the bands and artists of the capital’s philharmonic.

Akhmet Zhubanov holds the title of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan. In addition to being an outstanding composer, he was also a famous conductor and an academic of music. Gaziza Zhubanova followed in the footsteps of her father, becoming a prominent composer and educator.

Address: Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan; 2, Republic Avenue.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Spring Festival on April 29

In the past, the folk tradition of nomads, called jailau toi, was a holiday of transition to summer pastures accompanied by folk festivities. To revive the tradition, Esil Camp is opening the summer season with a festival called Ken, Zhailau (vast pasture).

The festival includes Kazakh tea from a traditional samovar (used to boil water for tea), national games and entertainment, a masterclass on assembling a yurt (a portable tent of the nomads), an ethno fair, thematic photo zones, table games, and performances by music bands.

Full information is available here.

Address: Esil Camp (the playground between the Beeline Arena Tennis Center and St. Regis Hotel), 1 B, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue.

Photo exhibition of Korean traditional architecture, Aesthetics of Lines, on April 29-30

The Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of Korea invites you to an exhibition of Korean traditional architecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Давай Сходим! Астана (@sxodim.astana)

The exhibition will feature photographs depicting various Korean architectural structures, such as palaces, hanok, traditional Korean houses, and memorial houses-museums, which will give you the opportunity to get acquainted with the Korean classic architectural style and enjoy the scenery of Korea, permeated by the aesthetics of the lines.

The exhibition runs until May 12.

Venue: 13 Imanova Street.

Cocktail Film Screening of “Heartbeats” on April 30

Young director Xavier Dolan was only 21 years old when the film was released and was already celebrated at international film festivals as an artist with an inimitable style.

According to the plot, Frances and Marie are close friends. One day they meet Nicolas, a young country boy who had just moved to their town. Real and imaginary omens overshadow each encounter and the two friends become obsessed with fantasies.

Entry is free. More information is available here.

Address: Collab ExSpace; 34, Sauran Street.