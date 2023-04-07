Basel Institute on Governance to Assist Kazakhstan in Recovering Illicit Assets

ASTANA – The Basel Institute on Governance signed a cooperation agreement with the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office to assist the country in recovering illegally obtained assets, the office’s press service reported on April 7.

The International Centre for Asset Recovery (ICAR) at the Basel Institute provides technical assistance, training, and research on asset recovery to governments, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders around the world.

Experts of the Basel Institute will assist Kazakhstan in the recovery of illicit assets abroad through analysis and recommendations to improve the legislation on asset recovery, legal and advisory assistance in conducting international investigations and preparing inquiries in criminal cases related to recovering assets from abroad.

The Basel Institute will also assist in training and seminars on financial investigations, asset recovery, and obtaining information online from the registers of beneficial owners of companies and owners of real estate worldwide.

The agreement follows the instructions to recover illegally obtained assets set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a March 29 session of the Parliament.

“The government and the Prosecutor General’s Office have prepared a corresponding bill. I assign the Parliament to pass the law as soon as possible,” he said.