Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Pay Official Visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service reported on April 6.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the development of a strategic partnership at the meetings in Astana, both in narrow and extended formats.

The presidents signed ten documents on cooperation during Tokayev’s first official visit to Baku on Aug. 24 last year, intending to boost interaction between the two countries in various fields.

Economic and trade relations remain crucial, said Tokayev last year in Baku, emphasizing the significance of boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.