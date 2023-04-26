Astana to Host Enactus Kazakhstan National Expo to Determine Promising Young Entrepreneurs

ASTANA – The National Cup of Student Entrepreneurship, Startups and Innovations and the Enactus Kazakhstan National Expo 2023 will take place on April 27-28 in the Kazakh capital, according to Enactus Kazakhstan, one of the organizers of the event.

The two-day event, organized with the support of the Kazakh Tourism national company, provides opportunities to present the best youth startup projects that meet the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including socio-entrepreneurial, environmental and innovative projects.

The participants will compete for the title of national expo champions and the right to represent Kazakhstan at the World Championships in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Approximately 40 students and 70 school teams from the country’s 17 regions have registered for the competition.

The Enactus International Program has developed student entrepreneurship in 33 countries worldwide for over 45 years. The program participants have implemented approximately 3,800 projects.