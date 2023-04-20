Astana to Host Asian Para Judo Championship This Month

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s 22 para judo wrestlers will participate in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo Asian Championships 2023, which will take place on April 28-30 in the capital’s Palace of Martial Arts, reported Kazakhstan Judo Federation’s press service.

More than 80 judo wrestlers from 11 countries will participate in the competition.

“Kazakh team is preparing for the competition at the final training camp in Almaty. There are both experienced wrestlers and young athletes among the participating athletes,” head coach of the national para judo team Zhandos Kiyanov said, expressing hope for high results.

The Kazakh judo wrestlers brought home five medals, one of them gold, from the Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023 on April 15-16 in Croatia.