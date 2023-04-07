Astana Opera to Present “Dreams Come True” Ballet to Mark Debut of Young Artists

ASTANA – The Astana Opera will premiere “Dreams Come True” ballet presenting several pas de deux from classical ballets and miniatures by the theater’s debutants and principal soloists on April 11, reported the theater’s press service.

It is the second time the ballet troupe’s Artistic Director Atynai Asylmuratova stages such a program giving young artists a chance to debut and reveal their talents.

“There were a lot of requests from artists willing to participate in this program, so we divided it into three sections to maintain the enthusiasm and right attitude of young artists. Gala evenings enable artists to grow, improve and try new roles,” said Asylmuratova.

The audience will enjoy debuts in pas de deux from Ricardo Drigo’s comedy ballet “Harlequinade,” “Phantom Ball” to music by Frederic Chopin, the ballet “The Flames of Paris” by Boris Asafiev, “Lady and Ruffian” to the music by Dmitry Shostakovich, and pas de six from the ballet “Esmeralda” by Caesar Pugni performed by young artists.

Honored artist of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva and talented artist Rustam Chakhalov will present classical pas de deux to the music by Daniel Aubert.

“Great Classical Pa is one of the favorite masterpieces of ballet art. Any competition or concert includes this pas de deux as part of its program. Each couple has its own, individual performance, its own stylization of this pas de deux. Every day we work hard and try to find something new, our own style of performance. It is essential to be musical and feel your partner, because if there is no duet, then there is no dance,” said Chakhalov.

Elmar Buribaev, a graduate of the Giuseppe Verdi Milan Conservatory, will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.