Astana Hub and Draper University Launch Silicon Valley Program for Tech Startups

ASTANA – Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups and California-based Draper University have launched the Hero Training program in Silicon Valley for tech startups, reported the Astana Hub on April 19.

Around 80 projects were selected out of 199 applications for the training program from the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Mongolia, and Tajikistan.

During the Hero Training, startups will undergo a two-week online pre-acceleration program with experienced technology entrepreneurs and experts from the United States. Then, the top 20 projects will be selected to continue studying in Silicon Valley with co-living and co-working spaces provided for up to six months.

Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev said that at the program’s first stage, participants would have the opportunity to raise up to $100,000 in seed funding from Draper University’s dedicated alum fund, which can be a decisive factor for a startup.

“In addition, the program partner – My Ventures – will invest at least $30,000 in five projects, which will be selected to participate in the next stage of the program in Silicon Valley,” said Madiyev.

Astana Hub and Draper University signed an agreement on March 10 in San Mateo during the official visit to the U.S. of the Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin.

In March, Kazakh IT startups that are part of the Astana Hub were recognized as best in the region at the Central Asian Tech Awards in Bishkek, winning a free trip to Silicon Valley.