Astana Hosts 2023 Kazakhstan Chess Cup

ASTANA – The opening ceremony of the 2023 Kazakhstan Chess Cup among men and women took place at the National Tennis Center on April 23.

Addressing the public, FIDE Director-General Emil Sutovsky said this is the strongest professional tournament in Kazakhstan for many years, which provides an excellent opportunity for young players to challenge themselves.

According to Alexander Babenko, Vice-President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and Director of the 2023 Kazakhstan Chess Cup, the support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the International Chess Federation is invaluable. They are interested in developing the nation’s intellect and ensuring that the country hosts significant tournaments, he said.

Around 180 athletes from 15 countries will take part in the tournament. Famous participants include Hans Niemann (United States), Denis Makhnev (Kazakhstan), Alexander Rakhmanov (FIDE), Tamir Nabati (Israel), Timur Gareev (United States), Vitaly Sivuk (Ukraine), and many others.

The Kazakhstan Chess Cup offers chess players a great opportunity to play against internationally recognized opponents. A win or a draw could increase ratings of the participants. The prize fund is 23 million tenge ($50,660).

The seven-day tournament will run through April 30.