Air China Resumes Direct Flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – China’s flagship carrier Air China has resumed direct flights along the Beijing-Xi’an-Astana route on April 21, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reported after a deal with Chinese aviation authorities.

Flights will be operated by the Airbus A320 aircraft three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Starting in June, Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana plans to increase the number of flights along the routes Astana-Beijing and Almaty-Chengdu to twice per week, and Almaty-Beijing to seven times a week.

Overall, the number of flights between the countries will increase from 13 to 19 per week, with China Southern Airlines, the world’s sixth-largest airline, performing flights along the routes Astana-Urumqi twice per week and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.