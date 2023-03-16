WHO and Kazakh Experts Discuss Healthcare Development and Upcoming International Events

ASTANA – The advancement of Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector was discussed by experts at the March 14 meeting of the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee (SCRC), a subcommittee of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe, which was held in Almaty for the first time, reported the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

The meeting was attended by Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, SCRC members from 12 European countries, and WHO experts.

The participants discussed promoting and improving the health and well-being of the population and upcoming international events in Kazakhstan, including the Global Conference on Primary Health Care on Oct. 23 in Astana, which will gather international medical specialists from more than 100 countries. The conference will mark the 45th anniversary of adopting the Alma-Ata Declaration and the fifth anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary healthcare.

Astana will also host the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe on Oct. 24-26. The event will bring together representatives of 53 WHO European Region member states to address acute global health issues, such as ensuring universal healthcare coverage, emergency protection, improving health and well-being, and making WHO support more effective.

According to Kluge, Kazakhstan has been the birthplace of primary healthcare since 1978 and is a leader in the sector.

“This country has a lot to offer in that respect. For instance, Kazakhstan became the first country to integrate the work of medical and social workers and psychologists into the primary healthcare system, which enables it to provide quality services,” said Kluge.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the SCRC since 2020, becoming its chair last year.