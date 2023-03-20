Voters Abroad: Expectations of Kazakhs from New Parliament

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens abroad had the opportunity to vote in Kazkahstan’s parliamentary election at 77 polling stations opened by diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries.

Members of election commissions noted active participation in the election. The Astana Times interviewed voters in various capitals of the world to get their thoughts on the election and visions for the future of Kazakhstan.

Asiya Toksanbayeva, a student at the University of Zagreb, urged young people to exercise their constitutional duty and civil rights, expressing hope that the elections will lead to the consolidation and renewal of government representatives.

Tursyn Nurzhan, originally from the Pavlodar Region and currently studying at the Technical and Economic University of Budapest, believes in the future of youth and the creation of a just Kazakhstan with a strong President and an influential Parliament. In his view, the elections are aimed at forming a balanced system of government institutions and improving the efficiency of public administration.

“These elections are a continuation of the constitutional reform and the creation of a new, fair, and competitive system of the country’s representative government. This means that the interests of voters are fully protected at the national and regional levels. I am sure that this will strengthen political competition and ensure transparency of the political system,” Imashpayev Dulat, an intern at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, said.

Valeria Dudchenko, a native of the Karaganda Region, who has been living in Bulgaria for 11 years, also participated in the vote. She believes that the direction towards political reforms will persist, which is a priority in the process of building a just Kazakhstan.

Aydin Orazov, a student at Warsaw University, said the parliament is a key institution that enables the inclusion of the population in the political process.

President of the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation, Aliya Yussupova, who visited the polling station in Greece with the national team of Kazakhstan, said this is an important day for the country.

“We have contributed to the development of our society. We believe that the elections can facilitate the reset of the country’s political system,” she said.