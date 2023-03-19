Voter Turnout for Parliamentary Election in Kazakhstan Hits 53.11 Percent

ASTANA — Voter turnout in Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election reached 53.11 percent as of 6 p.m. local Astana time, Central Election Commission (CEC) member Shavkat Otemisov announced at a press briefing today.

6,390,046 out of 12,032,550 eligible voters have cast their ballot in 10,223 polling stations across Kazakhstan.

The Kyzylorda Region has the highest voter turnout, at 65.70 percent, while Almaty has the lowest, at 22.95 percent.

High voter turnout is also observed in the regions of Kostanai and Zhambyl with 65.00 percent each, the North Kazakhstan Region with 64.46 percent, and the East Kazakhstan Region with 63.63 percent.

The cities of Astana and Shymkent registered 40.94 and 43.89 percent of votes, respectively.

Polling stations are open until 8 p.m. today, including 77 stations at Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in 62 countries.

The CEC is expected to release preliminary election results tomorrow, March 20, and will announce final results by March 29.