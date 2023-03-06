UN Kazakhstan, Kazpost Launch Campaign to Combat Gender Stereotypes

ASTANA – A campaign to combat gender stereotypes was launched on March 6 by the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Kazpost national postal operator, the press service of UN Kazakhstan reported.

Posters with the slogan “Empowered woman – strength of society” will be displayed for visitors in 2,000 Kazpost offices throughout Kazakhstan with a QR code that allows them to participate in the International Women’s Day online quiz for a chance to win in a prize draw.

“With this campaign, we want to celebrate the women and girls who are championing the advancement of sustainable development due to strength, resilience, and commitment to making the world a better place and inspire us all. Let us take this day to honor the incredible achievements of women, celebrate our diversity, and recommit ourselves to advancing gender equality in all areas of life,” said Michaela Friberg-Storey, the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan.

The campaign aims to combat gender stereotypes and call for gender equality. The results will be summed up and prizes will be drawn at the end of March.

Women make up 74 percent of the Kazpost employees.

“They aim to succeed and strive to develop their professional and personal competencies. We live in the age of digital technologies, which allows women to embrace the opportunities to develop their business on electronic trading platforms, engage in distance learning, and strike a balance between work and family – that is, to develop in all aspects of life,” said Assel Zhanassova, Chairperson of the Board of Kazpost.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, aligns with the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which will take place from March 6 to 17 in New York.

Women remain underrepresented in tech as ICT specialists, tech start-up owners, and gig workers. They comprise only 28 percent of the STEM industry board seats, 3 percent of CEOs, and 17 percent of management roles globally.