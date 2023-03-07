UN Implements Over 400 Projects in Kazakhstan in Three Decades

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) has implemented more than 400 projects in Kazakhstan in the last 30 years, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov during a March 6 press briefing.

“In the past 30 years, the UN has implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan at the national, regional, and local levels in a variety of areas, including reducing inequality, modernizing institutions, diversifying the economy, and assisting the most vulnerable groups, including children, women, the elderly, migrants, and refugees,” Smadiyarov said.

He added the ministry will hold a briefing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the UN presence in the country on March 10 and a meeting of the steering committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025.