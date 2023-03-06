Syrian President Sends Gratitude to Kazakhstan for Humanitarian Aid in Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake

ASTANA – President of Syria Bashar al-Assad sent a telegram to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extending gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by Kazakhstan to the Syrian people after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye on Feb. 6, the Akorda press service reported on March 6.

“The Syrian people highly appreciate the position of Kazakhstan, which showed high human and moral values and took the initiative to support it in distress,” reads the telegram.

Kazakhstan sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria on Feb. 11 in cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The cargo included canned food, warm clothes, winter tents, beds, and bedding from the state material reserve, delivered in four flights to Aleppo by the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev instructed his government to assist Syria and Türkiye on Feb. 8. Three units of Kazakh rescuers also departed to the affected areas to help save people from the rubble.

The earthquake in the countries claimed the lives of at least 50,000 people, leaving millions homeless and in urgent need of help.