Strong Cooperation and Market Links Critical for Asian Interconnectivity, Says CICA Secretary General Sarybay

ASTANA – Establishing interconnectivity in Asia requires countries to cooperate closely and form interwoven market linkages at the subregional level, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay told Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency.

Sarybay added that in a positive sense, Central Asia’s regional cooperation tendencies are at odds with global processes.

According to him, the region was the most disintegrated on the map of international cooperation in the past due to different border concerns, political outlook differences, and development vector disparities. The situation, however, has improved in recent years, with significant shifts in cooperation between Central Asian nations.

“Over the past five or six years, we have observed a serious trend toward overcoming these differences and developing regional interconnectedness through the opening of borders,” said Sarybay.

The CICA Secretary noted that the countries of Central Asia are increasing their cooperation through bilateral contacts between the heads of state, which he described as a positive change for the entire Asian region.