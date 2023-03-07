Scholar Presents Book on Fascinating History of Kazakhstan’s Statehood to President Tokayev

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on March 6 with Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, director of the Institute of Modern Studies at the Gumilev Eurasian National University, who presented a book about the uninterrupted history of Kazakh nationhood in the 16th-19th centuries, reported the Akorda press service.

The book “Uninterrupted History of Nationhood in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh State on European and American Maps of the 16-19th Centuries. Atlas” is the result of Sydyknazarov’s months-long scientific research. The work spans 1562 to 1879 and vividly depicts the crucial periods in the creation of Kazakh statehood in 130 maps.

According to Sydyknazarov, important Western cartographic companies have listed the Kazakh Khanate’s name in atlases, including those in Belgium, England, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States, since its establishment in 1465.

The author said his book was released in Belgium as a tribute to the Belgian and Dutch cartographers who were among the first to include the Kazakh state in their atlases.

President Tokayev praised the effort and emphasized the importance of holding exhibitions in various regions of the country and abroad so that the public can become acquainted with the outcomes of scientific research.

Presented last month, the book, which was published in Kazakh, English, and Russian, provides detailed data on the maps’ authors, years of publication, map size, where it is stored, and authors’ inscriptions on maps for scientists, researchers, and students. It is available for readers at the National Academic Library in Astana.