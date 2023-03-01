President Tokayev Congratulates Nation on Gratitude Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the nation on the Day of Gratitude celebrated on March 1, the Akorda press service reports.

Celebrated since 2016, the holiday marks the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on March 1, 1995.

“This holiday embodies the enduring values of friendship, kindness, and solidarity, which are deeply rooted in our national identity. The Day of Gratitude reminds us that in the most difficult times, our people maintained unity and solidarity, remained faithful to high humanistic ideals, and invariably showed mercy and compassion,” Tokayev said.

This day reflects gratitude to the Kazakh people from those who were forcibly deported to Kazakhstan during the Soviet period, yet who were welcomed with warmth and compassion by the Kazakhs, who themselves were experiencing difficult life circumstances.

This mutual support created a solid foundation for the peaceful coexistence of representatives of all ethnic groups who now call Kazakhstan their home, which became a key priority of the state.

According to various sources, nearly one-third of the roughly three million people, who faced forced migration in the Soviet Union in the 1930s-1950s, were deported to Kazakhstan, including Chechens and Ingush, Germans, Poles, Koreans, and Meskhetian Turks.

The Day of Gratitude is also a chance to thank fellow citizens for contributing to the nation’s common good and a bright future, including those who were on the frontlines during some of the most difficult periods.

Tokayev said he believes mutual support and responsibility of each citizen for a common future is of particular importance in the context of unprecedented global challenges and large-scale transformations in our country.

“I sincerely thank my compatriots for their honest work and active patriotism! I am convinced that by strengthening national unity, we will be able to overcome any difficulties and build a just and prosperous Kazakhstan. I wish all fellow citizens good health, happiness, and prosperity!” he said.

To mark this festive day, sports, cultural, and educational events are organized every year across Kazakhstan.

Astana is hosting thematic exhibitions, educational lessons for school children, and flash mobs to cultivate traditions and various ways of expressing gratitude.

The Day of Gratitude in the capital started with a flower-laying ceremony at the Rescuers Square memorial to launch the Batyrlarga Algys (Thanks to the Heroes) campaign to express gratitude to the Department of Emergency Situations, whose staff take risks to save lives everyday.

Astana residents also laid flowers at the Altyn Zhurek (Golden Heart) memorial as part of the Darigerlerge Myn Algys (Thousand Thanks to the Doctors) campaign to express gratitude for the heroic work of doctors, a tradition initiated during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic.