President of Kazakhstan to Pay State Visit to China This Year

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay a state visit to China this year, the Akorda press service reported, following Tokayev’s meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Zhang Xiao, on March 14.

Both sides highlighted the significance of tightening bilateral relations and expanding economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties. They stressed the relevance of the China + Central Asia (C+C5) Summit in the Chinese city of Xi’an in May, which will be held for the first time.

President Tokayev told the Chinese ambassador that he highly appreciated the peacekeeping efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

During a separate meeting with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin, Tokayev noted the importance of the upcoming visit of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan as part of the 19th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the city of Kostanai this autumn.

President Tokayev and the Russian ambassador also discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership.