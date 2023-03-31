President Erdogan Extends Gratitude to Kazakhstan for Support, Emergency Assistance After Deadly Earthquake

ASTANA – President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extending gratitude for the support and emergency assistance provided by Kazakhstan to the Turkish people after the Feb. 6 devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, reported the Akorda press service on March 30.

“During a natural disaster, the solidarity of friendly countries gives us strength to cope with all hardships. The assistance of Kazakhstan has greatly supported the Turkish people in coping with the grave consequences of the earthquake. We gratefully remember the rescue and search teams, who showed dedication and courage in rescuing people trapped under the rubble,” Erdogan wrote in the letter.

The Turkish President wished Tokayev and Kazakhstan’s people well-being and prosperity.

The Kazakh teams rescued seven people and found the bodies of 88 victims, including ten children. Health workers assisted more than 200 locals, among them 30 children.

At President Tokayev’s decision, the Kazakh government provided $1 million in urgent aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and 55 tons of additional humanitarian assistance. The Kazakh companies and residents donated over $4.1 million to the quake victims.