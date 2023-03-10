National Museum Opens Unique Exhibition of Famous Kazakh Jeweler and Restorer

ASTANA – An exhibition, named Tekti Onerdin Shenberi (Circle of the Noble Art), opened at the National Museum of Kazakhstan on March 3 in Astana, displaying works of a well-known Kazakh jeweler, teacher, and restorer Serzhan Bashirov, reported Jibek Joly TV channel.

Serzhan Bashirov, a member of the Kazakh Union of Artists and collector, initiated the exhibition, which features over 100 items representing the nomadic culture of the 18th and 19th centuries, including unique felt products, painted carpets, inlaid cradles, and ancient jewelry.

Bashirov has studied, searched for, and restored rarities of the Kazakh nation for 30 years and has divided his collection into chronological periods and eras.

“My graduate students and I planned to hold a joint exhibition for several years. We have arranged this exhibition with six of my students from Almaty and Astana. I like our history and our roots, and I try to instill in my students a love for folk style, especially contemporary folk, or as you call it, ethnic avant-garde,” said Bashirov.