Mexican Metro Broadcasts Dimash’s Video to Celebrate Nauryz (VIDEO)

ASTANA – The official fan club in Mexico of the world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has broadcast his music video for the song “Kieli Meken” (Sacred Place) on 576 media facades of the Mexican metro to mark the upcoming Nauryz holiday, reported Dimashnews.com on Feb. 28.

The video will be broadcast every hour from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Almost three million people are expected to watch the video, as the metro is one of the city’s most popular means of transportation.

This is the second time the Dimash Qudaibergen Méxicoficial fan club has organized a screening of the singer’s performances on media facades in Mexico City.

Kudaibergen is now in the United States. He recently introduced his American colleagues to the sounds of the kobyz, a traditional Kazakh musical instrument.