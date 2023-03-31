League of Arab States Supports Astana International Forum in June

ASTANA – The League of Arab States (LAS) expressed its interest in participation in the upcoming Astana International Forum (AIF) on June 8-9, said LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during his meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif on March 29 in Cairo, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The diplomats agreed the AIF would expand the economic partnership between the league’s 22 member states and Kazakhstan, diversifying and accelerating trade, economic, and investment cooperation in all areas.

AIF, launched under the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to tackle global challenges on climate, food scarcity, and energy security.

The forum will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia. It will address four key global challenges: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate changes, and economy and finance.

Registration is now open. The details can be found on the official AIF website.