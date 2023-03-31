Kazakhstan’s Imports from EU Countries Surge Following Supply Disruption from Russia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s imports of goods from the European Union (EU) grew by 89 percent to $1.5 billion in two months this year compared to the same period in 2022, reaching the highest figure in recent years, reported Kazakhstan’s Economic Research Institute on March 30.

The growth was driven by a surge in imports of cars by 6.2 times to $112 million and goods of the machine-building industry (pumps, fittings, bearings) by 1.4 times to $90 million.

A drop in the supply of similar goods from Russia caused the surge of automotive and engineering imports from the EU.

The Kazakh importers now have to buy vehicles and equipment directly from Europe. Previously, it was purchased from Russian enterprises or through large distributors in Russia, where the purchase was made centrally for all the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

The country also increased imports of goods of general purpose equipment (for filtration and heat treatment of materials) by 1.9 times to $69 million, special-purpose equipment (drilling or tunneling machines, equipment for public works, construction) by nearly twofold to $65 million, equipment for measurement, testing, and navigation by six times to $59 million, and food products by 2.4 times to $43 million.

Within the EU, Germany became Kazakhstan’s primary source of imports, doubling shipments to $430 million.

The country’s imports from Italy increased by 39 percent to $189 million, from France – by 46 percent to $154 million, from Poland – by 83 percent to $101 million, from Sweden tripled to $67 million, from the Czech Republic – by 2.5 times to $63 million and Spain – by 3.1 times to $60 million.