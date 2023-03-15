Kazakhstan Welcomes Restoration of Diplomatic Ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has welcomed the agreements achieved on March 10 in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to reestablish diplomatic ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran seven years after the two states severed relations, the March 14 statement from the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“We highly appreciate the role of the People’s Republic of China in the negotiation process and achievement of successful outcomes. These agreements are fully consistent with the initiative of Kazakhstan on Islamic reconciliation, put forward in April 2016 in Istanbul at the 13th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” reads the ministry’s statement.

Iran and Saudi Arabia also committed to reopening embassies in Tehran and Riyadh by May 2023.

“We are confident that the resumption of diplomatic relations and the mutual opening of embassies between Saudi Arabia and Iran will contribute to strengthening security and stability at the regional and global levels,” reads the statement.

The move signified a substantial reduction in tensions. Iran and Saudi Arabia underlined their respect for “state sovereignty” and “non-interference in internal matters” in the deal brokered by China. The two countries have been at odds over regional issues for years.